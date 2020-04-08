Pakistan Reaches Crucial Point of Covid-19 Pandemic

COVID-19’s rapid spread didn’t have much effect on South Asia about ten weeks ago, but these days the situation has worsen and Pakistan is one that country. More than 4000 confirmed cases have been reported till date.

The Chinese scholar Prof Cheng Xizhong reported this in his study published on Friday by China Economic Net. South Asia, parallel to China, hosts three of the top ten populous countries in the world, the study states. India, Pakistan and Bangladesh have a population of over 1.7 billion people combined.

How to handle the very dangerous pandemic properly and how to save patients ‘lives has become Pakistan’s most pressing task.

It was noted that the Pakistani Government has taken a series of steps with the growing spread of the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan shared his belief that eventually the country will overcome the novel coronavirus.

China has provided Pakistan with four batches of medical assistance, including two million PPE sets and 200 ventilators, and is also helping Pakistan build a temporary hospital for isolation.

Prof Cheng eventually stated in his study that the most successful way to prevent COVID-19 from spreading is to seal the cities and everyone happily stays home. Whole Pakistani nation had to work together, take the most resolute steps to prevent the pandemic from spreading further, and eventually defeat this once-in – a-century catastrophe, he added.