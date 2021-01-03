Pakistan has witnessed a record increase in December 2020 exports compared to the previous year. Prime Minister’s Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, has revealed this in a tweet. He revealed that Exports stood at a staggering $2.357 billion compared to $1.993 billion in December 2019, which shows that the economy is recovering at a stable rate despite the pandemic second wave.

Pakistan Reports Record Increase in December 2020 Exports

While announcing the figure, this is what the advisor said on Twitter:

It gives me immense pleasure to inform that, Alhamdolillah, according to provisional data, Pakistan exports for the month of December 2020 have grown by 18.3% to USD 2.357 billion as compared to USD 1.993 billion in December 2019, an increase of USD 364 million over December 2019.1/4

He also revealed that it is the highest ever export increase in the month of December. He also said,

This is the HIGHEST EXPORT EVER IN THE MONTH OF DECEMBER. For the period July-December 2020, our exports increased by 4.9% to USD 12.104 billion as compared to USD 11.533 billion in the corresponding period last year.

He further added;

This shows the resilience of the economy of Pakistan and it is a vindication of the government’s policy to keep the wheels of economy running during COVID-19 pandemic. I commend our exporters for achieving this feat during these testing times.

The Government is also working to take IT exports to $5 billion by 2023.

The State Bank of Pakistan has also shared the data revealing that the IT exports in Pakistan have witnessed a surge of 39 percent to Rs.763 million in the first 5 months the current fiscal year (FY21). Meanwhile, for the month of November this year, IT exports rose by 51% according to the report shared by SBP.

Source: TechJuice