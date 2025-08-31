Pakistan’s telecom sector has raised alarms over delays in the auction of new frequency spectrum. The country may face loss up to $1.8 billion due to delays in the spectrum auction in the next two years if the issue is not resolved soon. This warning was shared by Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, in a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Jazz, which holds around 37% of the market, said the existing allocated spectrum has almost been consumed. As a result, network congestion has become common, and users are facing poor service quality. Ibrahim warned that the government’s “Digital Pakistan” vision was under threat because of these delays.

Pakistan Risks $1.8 Billion Loss Due to Delays in Spectrum Auction

He added that if the 2025 auction is postponed indefinitely, Pakistan risks GDP losses of $1.8 billion, or Rs500 billion. If delays continue until 2030, the losses could rise to $4.3 billion, or Rs 1.2 trillion.

Spectrum is part of the electromagnetic wave that allows operators to deliver mobile services like 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi, and broadcasting. Without timely allocation, operators cannot keep up with the rising demand for data.

In his letter, Ibrahim highlighted that mobile data usage has jumped by more than 45% in just two years. The number of smartphone users has also doubled, making up more than half of all cellular subscribers. However, spectrum allocation has not increased since 2021.

He pointed out that Pakistan’s current allocation is just 270MHz, one of the lowest in the Asia-Pacific region. The regional average stands at over 700MHz. On a per-user basis, Pakistan’s spectrum is less than one-fourth of Japan’s.

Despite using all possible technical measures, operators are struggling to manage growing traffic. Ibrahim warned that network congestion will worsen further in the coming months. This, he said, is already resulting in degraded user experiences, with citizens facing poor internet quality.

The issue of delay is linked to the PTCL-Telenor merger, which is still under review. IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja recently said that the 5G Spectrum Auction Advisory Committee, chaired by the finance minister, will only make recommendations once the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) gives its verdict on the merger.

If approved, the merger will create the largest telecom operator in Pakistan, overtaking Jazz. Currently, Jazz leads the market with 37%, followed by Zong with 25%, Telenor with 23%, and Ufone with 13%.

Telecom companies also complain about the high cost of doing business. License fees must be paid in foreign currency, and spectrum costs have risen from 13% of revenues in 2018 to almost one-fourth by 2023.

Jazz also reminded the government that the prime minister had already directed the issuance of new spectrum in May last year. Yet no progress has been made on a new policy or the Information Memorandum (IM) required for the auction.

Ibrahim stressed that a predictable, investment-friendly spectrum policy is needed. Without it, Pakistan risks undermining its digital growth, exports, and inclusion efforts.

The warning comes ahead of the sixth meeting of the Spectrum Advisory Committee, to be chaired by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. However, telecom operators say they do not expect the auction to happen this year, which may further hurt service quality at a time of rising demand.