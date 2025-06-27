Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Eye ‘Digital CPEC’ Linking to China, Plan Big Moves in AI & Semiconductors

In a major strategic breakthrough, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have initiated talks to build a “Digital Corridor like CPEC,” aimed at connecting the two countries with China and Central Asia. The plan was discussed during a high-level meeting between Pakistan’s Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, and Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha.

The proposed corridor would boost bilateral ties through advanced technologies, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital infrastructure, while reinforcing Pakistan’s role as a regional tech hub. The two sides also explored aligning their initiatives with existing projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework.

One of the major announcements from the meeting was Pakistan’s approval of a Rs. 4.8 billion Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) project to train over 7,000 Pakistani youth in semiconductor technologies. Minister Shaza emphasized that Pakistan fully supports Saudi Arabia’s National Semiconductor Hub (NSH) and sees it as a gateway for regional tech leadership.

The two ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in AI, computing, and cross-border digital integration, with Saudi Arabia expressing interest in contributing to Pakistan’s efforts in global connectivity through the Pakistan Digital Corridor initiative.

They also discussed partnership opportunities under Saudi Arabia’s National Technology Development Program (NTDP), aiming to connect Pakistani and Saudi private tech firms. Minister Shaza underlined Pakistan’s recent progress in cybersecurity and praised the country’s armed forces for ensuring geopolitical stability, a critical factor in attracting foreign tech investment.

In a gesture of goodwill, the Saudi Minister conveyed best wishes for Pakistan’s digital future under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, acknowledging the country’s commitment to innovation and regional cooperation.

