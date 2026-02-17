Pakistan Secures ITU Fifth-Generation (G5) regulator Regulation Benchmark 2025

Pakistan has retained its status as a Fifth-Generation (G5) regulator under the International Telecommunication Union Regulatory Benchmarking Framework, achieving an overall score of 75.77 in the ITU G5 Benchmark 2025.

Pakistan first entered the G5 category in 2021 with a score of 58.64, which improved to 68.36 in 2023. The 2025 score of 75.77 reflects continued progress in regulatory reforms, spectrum management, competition framework, and digital policy alignment.

With this steady upward trend, Pakistan remains within the “Advanced” regulatory maturity range (60–80) and is moving towards the “Leading” tier (80–100). The achievement reinforces Pakistan’s credibility in international telecommunications forums and strengthens its standing in global regulatory processes.

