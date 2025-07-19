Pakistan Sees 21% Drop in Mobile Phone Imports in FY 2024-25

Pakistan has seen a big drop in mobile phone imports in FY 2024-25. During the fiscal year, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion. This shows a fall of 21.31 per cent compared to $1.898 billion during the previous year, 2023-24.

In local currency, the total value of mobile imports was Rs 417.351 billion. This is also lower than last year. It fell by 22.09 per cent compared to Rs 535.690 billion in 2023-24.

However, if we look at the latest month, there is some growth. On a month-on-month basis, mobile phone imports rose by 39.60 per cent in June 2025. The value reached $139.425 million in June, up from $99.875 million in May 2025. But compared to June last year, this is still much lower. In June 2024, mobile imports were $278.574 million, which means a drop of almost 50 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, the total telecom imports, which include other equipment too, stood at $2.099 billion for 2024-25. This is 11.30 per cent less than the $2.366 billion recorded last year.

While imports are going down, Pakistan’s local production is growing. Local manufacturing and assembling plants made 12.05 million mobile phones in just the first five months of 2025 (January to May). In the same time, only 0.76 million phones were imported commercially.

For the whole year 2024, local plants made 31.38 million handsets. In comparison, only 1.71 million phones were imported commercially. This shows that Pakistan is now making more of its own phones instead of importing them.

Out of the 12.05 million phones made in early 2025, 6.53 million were 2G phones and 5.52 million were smartphones. This means local plants are making both basic phones and smart devices.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 67 per cent of the mobile phones used in Pakistan are smartphones. The remaining 33 per cent are 2G phones.

This trend shows that more people are using smartphones. At the same time, the country is working to make more phones locally instead of relying on imports. This helps save foreign exchange and supports local jobs.

Pakistan’s mobile phone market is changing fast. With imports dropping and local production rising, the country is moving towards more self-reliance in this sector.