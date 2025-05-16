Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.254 billion from July 2024 to April 2025. This shows a decline in mobile phone imports of 14.21% compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. From July 2023 to April 2024, mobile phone imports were $1.462 billion.

When measured in Pakistani rupees, the total value of mobile phones imported in the first 10 months of the current fiscal year was Rs349.77 billion. This is a 15.57% drop compared to Rs414.37 billion during the same period last year.

Pakistan Sees Decline in Mobile Phone Imports During First 10 Months of FY 2024-25

Although the current fiscal year shows a downward trend, there was a sharp increase in imports in the previous year. In fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.898 billion. This was a huge rise compared to $570.07 million imported in fiscal year 2022-23. This reflects a significant year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Looking at the monthly figures, mobile phone imports in April 2025 were recorded at $125.12 million. This is a 3.96% decrease compared to March 2025, when imports stood at $130.27 million. On a YoY basis, the drop is even larger. In April 2024, imports were $161.38 million, meaning there was a 22.47% decrease in April 2025.

Telecom Imports Also Decline

The decline was not limited to mobile phones alone. Overall telecom imports also showed a downward trend. From July 2024 to April 2025, telecom imports reached $1.729 billion. This is 5.75% less than the $1.834 billion recorded during the same period in the previous fiscal year.

On a monthly basis, telecom imports in April 2025 stood at $173.93 million. This is an 8.69% drop compared to March 2025, when imports were $190.49 million. Compared to the same month last year, telecom imports declined by 17.80%. In April 2024, telecom imports had reached $211.59 million.

This downward trend may be due to various economic challenges, import restrictions, or changing consumer demand in the country.

See Also: CDWP Approved Rs 7426 Million IT Project to Boost Pakistan’s Tech Industry