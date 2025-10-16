Pakistan Sees Sharp Rise in Mobile Phone Imports, Up 103% Year-on-Year

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports have more than doubled in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, reflecting a 103.10 percent year-on-year increase, according to official data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The country imported mobile phones worth $500.011 million during July–September 2025, compared to $246.185 million in the same period last year. In local currency terms, imports reached Rs141.415 billion, marking a 106.05 percent rise from Rs68.632 billion recorded in the corresponding quarter of FY2024-25.

On a month-on-month basis, mobile phone imports rose 28.45 percent, totaling $199.270 million in September 2025 against $155.129 million in August 2025. Compared with September 2024, when imports stood at $102.482 million, the increase translates to 94.44 percent year-on-year growth.

During the last fiscal year (2024-25), Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.494 billion, down 21.31 percent from $1.898 billion in FY2023-24. In rupee terms, the total value of imports was Rs417.351 billion, reflecting a 22.09 percent decline compared to Rs535.690 billion a year earlier.

Overall telecom imports, which include mobile and other communication equipment, reached $2.099 billion during FY2024-25 — showing a negative growth of 11.30 percent from $2.366 billion in FY2023-24.

Meanwhile, data from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics shows that local manufacturing and assembly continue to outpace commercial imports. Between January and July 2025, local plants produced 17.83 million mobile handsets, while only 1.03 million units were imported commercially.

In July 2025 alone, domestic facilities assembled 3.59 million devices, compared to 0.17 million imported units. Of the total handsets manufactured during the first seven months of 2025, 9.36 million were 2G models and 8 million were smartphones.

PTA data further indicates that 68 percent of devices currently operating on Pakistani networks are smartphones, while 32 percent are 2G handsets — reflecting the ongoing transition toward smartphone adoption across the country.

