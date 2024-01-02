The upper house of Pakistan’s parliament recently passed a resolution aiming to impose strict penalties on those spreading harmful propaganda against the Army and security forces. This resolution advocates for a ten-year imprisonment for individuals involved in malicious campaigns against the armed forces. PPP Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi proposed this resolution.

Pakistan Senate Approves Strict Penalties for Army Defamation

The resolution highlights deep concerns regarding ongoing derogatory and hate-filled campaigns on social media platforms. It also acknowledges the sacrifices made by the country’s armed forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding the nation. Emphasizing the significance of a strong military and robust agency for national defence, the senator underlines their critical role, especially given the challenges from neighbouring regions.

Alongside this resolution, several bills were successfully passed during the session. These cover diverse areas such as education, electronic crimes, criminal laws, healthcare, and civil service. These include the Wapda University Islamabad Bill, Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill, Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (Amendment) Bill, National Excellence Institute Bill, and Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Previously, the government took action against individuals involved in spreading negative propaganda against the armed forces on social media. Culprits leading these nefarious campaigns were apprehended. The investigations revealed the involvement of Indian social media accounts and individuals associated with a specific political party in this social media campaign.

