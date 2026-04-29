Pakistan Senate Raises Alarm Over Social Media Firms Non-Compliance in Data Sharing

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication has summoned senior officials for an urgent briefing over concerns regarding the alleged non-cooperation of major social media platforms in sharing data required for criminal investigations.

According to an official notice issued by the Senate Secretariat, the committee will meet on April 30 at Parliament House to deliberate on the matter, which has emerged as a key concern for lawmakers. The session will focus on the reported reluctance of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube to provide user data to Pakistani authorities when requested in connection with criminal cases.

The committee has called the Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and the Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to brief members on the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in accessing data from global technology firms, many of which operate under Meta Platforms. Officials are also expected to outline possible measures to ensure better compliance with Pakistan’s legal and regulatory framework.

Sources said the issue has gained urgency amid growing concerns that limited cooperation from international social media companies is affecting efforts to combat cybercrime and address national security threats. Authorities are likely to highlight the legal, technical, and diplomatic hurdles involved in obtaining user data, particularly in sensitive cases.

The committee will also examine the apparent disconnect between platform policies and Pakistan’s laws. Lawmakers are expected to question why major technology companies have yet to establish formal offices in the country, a step officials believe could significantly improve coordination and accountability.

In addition to the data-sharing issue, the committee will be briefed on potential regulatory or legislative measures to ensure timely access to information for investigative purposes.

Another item on the agenda includes a briefing on the reported removal of a post by Khawaja Asif on the social media platform X, related to Israel. Members are expected to seek a detailed explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the removal and the platform’s content moderation practices.

While the meeting will also cover broader telecom and digital governance issues, the primary focus remains on the growing friction between Pakistani authorities and global social media companies over data access, jurisdiction, and compliance.

The outcome of the session is likely to influence future policy direction, as lawmakers consider ways to strengthen oversight of digital platforms operating within Pakistan.

Also read:

Social Media Rumors Debunked – Rawalpindi Police Clarify Viral Claims