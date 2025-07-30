Pakistan Set to Approve First-Ever National AI Policy to Boost Jobs, Innovation, and Digital Growth

The federal government is preparing to formally approve Pakistan’s first-ever National AI Policy. This will mark a major step aimed at positioning the country as a competitive player in the global AI economy. The Ministry of IT & Telecom has already sent the policy summary to the federal cabinet, which is expected to grant its approval in today’s meeting, after which it will come into immediate effect.

The policy has been carefully designed after months of consultation with industry leaders, academics, and government agencies. It sets out a detailed roadmap for the responsible use of AI across public and private sectors, with the goal of creating new jobs, driving innovation, and improving public services.

Pakistan National AI Policy 2025: What it offers

The National AI Policy offers a comprehensive plan focusing on four key pillars:

AI Market Enablement: The government plans to establish research and innovation centers dedicated to AI development. These centers will help create, test, and scale AI-driven solutions while offering support for startups and entrepreneurs. A National AI Fund will also be launched to channel investments into high-impact projects. Awareness and Readiness: Nationwide awareness programs will help the public and businesses understand AI’s potential. Pakistan’s workforce will receive extensive training and upskilling programs to prepare them for AI-related jobs. This includes hybrid learning, bootcamps, and globally recognized certifications for up to 200,000 professionals each year. Building a Trusted Environment: An AI Regulatory Directorate will be created to ensure the ethical use of AI and protect citizens from misuse of personal data. A regulatory sandbox will allow companies to safely test AI solutions before full-scale deployment. Transformation & Evolution: Public sector organizations and key industries, such as healthcare, education, and agriculture, will be encouraged to adopt AI technologies to improve service delivery, productivity, and efficiency.

This policy is crucial for Pakistan because the absence of a national AI plan has slowed its global competitiveness despite recent growth. Officials believe this policy could unlock significant economic opportunities, from supporting local start-ups to attracting foreign investment.

The policy also seeks to address social concerns. It includes measures to protect jobs by retraining workers at risk of displacement, and it commits to fair access to AI opportunities for women and marginalised groups.

What’s next

Once the federal cabinet approves the policy, the Ministry of IT & Telecom will begin rolling out initiatives immediately. A Policy Implementation Cell will be set up to track progress, while public and private sector partners will be brought on board to drive adoption across the country.

Experts say that if executed effectively, Pakistan’s National AI Policy could help transform the country into a regional hub for AI talent and innovation, bridging the gap between human potential and cutting-edge technology.

ALSO READ: Pakistan to Launch First National Esports Policy with British Esports Federation & Commonwealth Secretariat