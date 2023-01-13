Advertisement

The first-ever digital population census in Pakistan is set to collect data from 185,000 blocks in March 2023 without the requirement of having computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs). Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Chief Statistician Dr Naeem Uz Zafar, said that Pakistan’s census this year is going to be digital for the very first time in the country’s history.

Pakistan Set to Hold First-ever Digitial Census in March

All the preparations are rolled out and the team is now ready for the gigantic task. A 40-point questionnaire, covering eight important areas details, will seek information about eight broad areas in the upcoming population census. It includes households, basic amenities, demography, education, health, employment, disability and migration.

Sources revealed that self enumeration facility will also be available for the first time. Household geotagging will be done to accomplish the exercise. There will be 126,000 enumerators collecting data from 185,000 blocks from all over the country.

The army personnel will provide foolproof security to 90,000 enumerators. Similarly, police personnel will also accompany the enumerators to provide security at the first stage. Then the army will deploy its Quick Response Force to ensure overall supervision of foolproof security of the whole census exercises all over the country.

Each enumerator will be responsible to collect data from two blocks in 30 days of March 2023. The PBS has already held a consultation with the director general of military operations (DGMO). The army showed its readiness to spare personnel for providing security.

Moreover, the population census will be done on a de-jure basis. However, everyone will be counted as he or she stayed in the last six months. Also, if they hold a plan to continue staying in the same place for the next six months.

“The PBS has estimated that there will be a total funding requirement of Rs34 billion for holding census exercise out of which Rs10 billion have been provided to PBS while they have requested the Finance Ministry to release the remaining amount of Rs24 billion,” said top official sources.

