Pakistan Set to Launch 5G by the End of 2022: IT Minister

Pakistan plans to roll out the new 5G technology by the end of the next year, which will increase download speed 10 times a one gigabit per second (Gbps) and boosts the country’s economic growth. Pakistan is preparing a comprehensive plan for 5G technology readiness in the country.

In 2019 and 2020 mobile phone service provider companies had carried out a test of 5G services in a limited environment on a non-commercial basis. The 5G tested speed was 10 times higher than the 4G Internet.

On Friday, the Federal Information Technology Minister, Syed Aminul Haque, has confirmed that the 5G technology will be rolled out in Pakistan by the end of next year. Still, experts are predicting that it will take 5-7 years to cover next-generation 5G technology all over the country.

After the full deployment, Pakistan will join emerging market countries, including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, India, and Sri Lanka. Experts say that Pakistan will make tremendous economic growth after state-of-the-art technology arrival in Pakistan.

IT Minister confirmed that steps are being taken to improve the country’s technological infrastructure to support 5G technology in near future. He mentioned that currently, 4G technology users are around 1.4 million in Pakistan.

In addition, Haque said that in the upcoming election the electronic voting system would be introduced to ensure transparency. He said that we are also planning to introduce an e-voting system for overseas Pakistanis, referring to “Digital Pakistan,” which is a vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is responsible for the transparent elections, the electronic voting option is also being considered by him.

