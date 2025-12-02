The government of Pakistan has introduced strict new rules for crypto transfers. Under the new Virtual Asset Service Provider Governance & Operations Regulations 2025, every virtual asset transfer above Rs. 1 million will now require detailed verification. Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs) must collect, verify, and store information about both the originator and the beneficiary. They must also share this information with authorities whenever required.

This move shows that the government wants stronger control over large crypto transactions. It also aims to bring Pakistan in line with global anti-money laundering and counter-terror financing standards. The regulations make full compliance with the FATF Travel Rule mandatory. This rule ensures transparency in digital asset transfers across borders.

Pakistan Sets New Rules for Crypto Transfers Above Rs. 1 Million

The new framework covers almost every activity linked to virtual assets. It includes brokerage services, custody, exchanges, lending, derivatives, asset management, token issuance, and settlement services. Companies offering these services must follow strict rules to prevent market manipulation, coordinated attacks, and other abuses.

The regulations also require VASPs to use advanced blockchain analytics tools. These tools will help companies track all incoming and outgoing transactions. They will also help detect suspicious activity and identify patterns linked to criminal behavior.

The government has made it clear that due diligence is no longer optional. Firms must carefully check foreign partners. They must manage unhosted wallets responsibly and monitor transactions that hide the identity of users. A major part of the rulebook focuses on strong corporate governance.

VASPs must be transparent about their ownership. They must show a clear chain of control and identify all ultimate beneficial owners. Any major change in ownership or management will need approval from the authorities. Board members must meet strict “Fit and Proper Person” standards.

Boards will also be required to conduct annual evaluations of their own performance and that of their committees. Companies must keep proper conflict-of-interest registers. They must disclose any conflicts and ensure board members step aside if needed. Important corporate information must also be shared with shareholders and the public, including on company websites.

Financial strength is another key focus of the new law. VASPs will need to maintain paid-up capital for each licensed activity. Thirty percent of this amount must be deposited as security with the State Bank of Pakistan. The security will only be returned once the business closes and clears all its liabilities.

Cross-border outsourcing will still be allowed. However, companies must ensure that outsourcing does not block access to data or weaken regulatory supervision. Firms must have strong backup plans so that essential functions can continue without disruption.

Cybersecurity is the most heavily regulated area in the new framework. Every VASP will need an Authority-approved Cybersecurity Policy. This policy must be updated each year. It must cover access control, employee background checks, smart-contract audits, client authentication, system monitoring, incident response, and protection against cyber threats. Companies must also conduct continuous testing of all IT systems to stay protected from evolving risks.