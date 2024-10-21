Pakistan Shines as ‘Tech Destination of the Year’ at GITEX Global 2024

Pakistan’s IT industry took center stage at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, where it was recognized as the “Tech Destination of the Year.” Over 200 Pakistani companies, startups, and tech professionals participated in the prestigious event. They solidified Pakistan’s growing presence on the international tech scene.

Ministry of IT organized the Pakistan Pavilion, showcasing the dynamic evolution of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. The event provided opportunities for participants to engage in B2B networking, connect with global industry leaders, and explore potential partnerships with leading IT experts and investors. These interactions positioned Pakistan firmly on the map as a rising player in the global tech arena.

Record Pakistani Participation at GITEX Global 2024 Opens Doors to Global Tech Partnerships

Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja expressed pride in multiple agreements and partnerships that Pakistani companies secured at the exhibition. She highlighted that this success echoes Pakistan’s growing influence in global technology and the effectiveness of the Ministry’s efforts to strengthen the country as a global IT hub. She stated:

“This success is a testament to our country’s increasing influence as a global tech hub”

During the five-day exhibition, Pakistani companies signed many key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with international partners, promoting innovation and driving growth. Held from October 14 to 18, GITEX Global is one of the largest tech exhibitions. It connects industry leaders, government officials, startups, and investors. Pakistan’s participation in this event underscores the country’s enthusiasm to tap into lucrative global markets, especially in the Middle East.

The partnerships formed at GITEX are anticipated to fuel the future development of Pakistan’s tech industry, as local companies explore new markets and innovation opportunities. Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja underlined the event as a milestone for Pakistan’s IT sector, with the newly signed MoUs set to concoct new opportunities for Pakistan on the international tech stage.

