Saqib Ahmad, Pakistan’s Managing Director of SAP (System, Applications, and Products) said on Wednesday that the country’s information technology sector’s tax regime should be streamlined and that the relief package should last at least five years. In a press conference, SAP’s MD said that the government’s recent announcement of a special tax relief package for the IT industry was a positive move that would assist in improving the country’s exports.

However, he stated that IT investors and specialists were confused by the inconsistencies in tax laws and that they sought uniformity in the regulations. He said that as part of Prime Minister SAP Kamyab Jawan Program, SAP was providing free training to the youth.

Pakistan Should Streamline Tax Regime for IT Sector, Says MD SAP

In a briefing on digitalization in Pakistan and SAP’s role, Saqib Ahmad stated that Pakistan’s enterprises were enthusiastically setting digital transformation goals due to far-reaching nationwide transformation projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan Vision 2025. Furthermore, he stated,

The next era of computing will be defined by intelligent enterprises. Organizations need to cut through the hype and be more useful and efficient to be an intelligent enterprise to make the world run better using emerging technologies. From textiles, food, agriculture, and telecommunications to healthcare and fashion, Pakistan’s private sector is progressively adopting digitalization to stay up with the rapidly changing environment. SAP’s strategy for 2022 is to work with other industries to help them improve their costs, efficiency, and customer experiences.

According to SAP’s MD, businesses in Pakistan are rapidly shifting to digitization in order to prepare for the future.

In today’s competitive business environment, organizations must seize every competitive edge they can get their hands on. SAP works with over 22,000 partners in 140 countries to help them accelerate their digital transformation and become more robust and agile. According to a McKinsey report, there has been a palpable feeling of urgency among corporate leaders to digitalize and update their processes and old systems since the outbreak.

An intelligent enterprise has more visibility, focus, and agility, allowing it to accomplish more with less, provide best-in-class customer service, and create new revenue models and income streams.

Many firms are considering incorporating a cloud-first strategy into their IT operations as the cloud takes on a more prominent role in our modern society.

He claimed that SAP has already had great success in co-innovating with Pakistan’s digital leaders and that the company was working hard to realize the Digital Pakistan goal by supporting youth skill development and training in collaboration with key universities.

