Pakistan Smartphone User Preferences – Android or iOS, Screen Size (Q2 2020)

The majority of the people in our beloved country Pakistan tend towards cheaper and simpler products. As we all know that most of the apple devices are expensive and a bit sophisticated as compared to the Android devices. On the other hand, Android phones are being produced by a number of companies due to which they are much cheaper and most of the Pakistani people know how to use them. Therefore, it is evident that most of Pakistani people preference would be an Android phone over an iOS or Apple device. In this article, we would let you know the Pakistan smartphone user preferences in terms of Anroid or iOS along with screen size in Q2 of 2020.

Pakistan Smartphone User Preferences – Android or iOS (Q2 2020)

Now as you can clearly see in the above mentioned graph, a humungous 99.7% of the Pakistanis prefer android devices over iOS. While IOS stood at only 0.3%, which is comprised by politicians, bureaucrats, etc.

Pakistan Smartphone User Preferences – Screen Size (Q2 2020):

In Pakistan, most of the people these days prefer larger screens over the smaller. As most of the smartphones these days are coming with larger screens and displays. Now, i will quote some data that will show user preferences in terms of screen size.

0-5 inches:

Now smartphone lovers don’t prefer phones less which have 5 or less than 5 inches size. Due to this, its preference has decreased from 1.6% in Q1 of 2020 to 1% in Q2 of 2020.

5-5.5 inches:

This size range has witnessed a rise from 11% in Q1 of 2020 to 12.7 % in Q2 of 2020.

5.5-6 inches:

As the size range is increasing, we are witnessing an upward trend. This size range has seen a rise of 2%, from 5.7% in Q1 of 2020 to 7.7% in Q2 of 2020.

6-6.5 inches:

This size range has seen a decline, from 45.7 % in Q1 of 2020 to 28% in Q2 of 2020.

6.5-7 inches:

The size range has witnessed the highest rising trend, from from 36% in Q1 of 2020 to 50.6 % in Q2 of 2020.

Conclusion:

The above-mentioned data is updated and taken from a very credible source. If you have any queries regarding the shared data, you can tell it in the comment section!

Source: IDC