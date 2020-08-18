Pakistan Software Export Board hires Managing Director

Mr. Osman Nasir has joined Pakistan Software Export Board as the new Managing Director with effect from Aug 13, 2020. He is a technocrat and brings with him over 16 years of professional experience in the Information Technology Industry while working with multifarious entities in several countries.

He has led product development initiatives, from conceptualization to commercialization, in a wide array of technologies, and has mentored founders of startups for product development, road map creation, go to market strategies, sales execution, cost-optimization and sustainable post-sales support programs development. He was co-founder and strategy Director of multiple technology companies in the domains of software development, digital transformation, digital content aggregation, platform as a service products, telecom and smart infrastructure solutions.

He garnered significant experience in forming channel partnerships in new countries of operations and therefore has knowledge of business, commercial and legal practices prevalent in various countries. Another one of his vital strengths is having experience in leading engagements with industry associations and international trade organizations.

Osman has a Master of Business Administration from Cardiff Business School and a bachelor’s degree in Information Technology from Pakistan.

With an extensive and diversified professional experience both in Pakistan and abroad, the recently appointed MD PSEB would be launching fresh initiatives to grow IT exports of Pakistan and to improve the perception of Pakistan as an attractive IT destination for outsourcing with a renewed push towards soliciting business for Pakistan’s talented IT industry. If you have any useful suggestions or recommendations for growing Pakistan’s IT exports or for improvement of Pakistan’s IT industry, then please email them to [email protected] and we will incorporate your valuable feedback in our new vision and plan.