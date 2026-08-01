The government is accelerating work on a nationwide National Connectivity Plan aimed at improving internet access, reducing the digital divide, and supporting Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

According to sources, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to finalize the National Connectivity Plan as soon as possible. Following the directive, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has intensified work on the plan, which is expected to be completed after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Pakistan Speeds Up National Connectivity Plan to Expand High-Speed Internet Nationwide

The upcoming strategy will introduce a range of regulatory reforms while clearly defining the responsibilities of telecom operators to improve digital infrastructure and service quality across the country.

One of the key priorities of the plan is the expansion of 5G services and Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) networks. The government also aims to ensure that freelancers, remote workers, and digital professionals have access to affordable, high-speed internet, helping them compete more effectively in the global digital economy.

The plan focuses on extending reliable broadband services to small cities, rural communities, and remote regions where internet connectivity remains limited. It also includes proposals to make fixed broadband connections mandatory in government offices, schools, and healthcare facilities to improve digital public services.

Sources said the government is also considering tax relief measures for internet users living in remote areas as part of efforts to make broadband services more affordable.

Another major target is to significantly improve broadband performance. The government plans to increase the country’s average fixed broadband speed from 30.32 Mbps to 85 Mbps. It also aims to place Pakistan among the top 50 countries in global broadband performance rankings. Pakistan currently ranks 92nd worldwide in broadband performance.

The National Connectivity Plan also prioritizes the rapid expansion of the country’s fiber network. Over the next three years, the government aims to increase tower fiberization from the current 16 percent to 60 percent, strengthening the backbone needed for next-generation telecom services.

In addition, officials are considering the elimination of Right of Way (RoW) fees and the introduction of a one-window approval system to speed up fiber deployment and reduce delays in telecom infrastructure projects.

Once finalized, the National Connectivity Plan will serve as a roadmap for improving digital connectivity, expanding broadband coverage, and supporting Pakistan’s long-term digital transformation and economic growth.