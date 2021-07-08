Pakistan stands third in Economist’s ‘Return to Normalcy’ Index

Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jul 8, 2021
return to normalcy

Pakistan is ranked third out of 50 nations in The Economist’s Global Return to Normalcy Index.

The Economist’s “normalcy index” seeks to identify which nations are returning to pre-pandemic levels by evaluating each country on eight indicators: time spent away from home, retail, office usage, public transportation, road traffic, flights, movie attendance, and sporting event attendance.

Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted a screenshot of the Economist Return to Normalcy Index on Twitter on Wednesday morning, writing, “Congratulations to NCOC members, Ehsaas team & State Bank of Pakistan for successful reaction to Covid 19 epidemic; and above all gratitude to Almighty Allah’s compassion.”

 

Time spent away from home, shopping, office use, public transportation, road traffic, flights, movie attendance, and sports attendance are among the eight characteristics used to assess the nations.

The index has been set at a score of 100 for pre-pandemic levels of activity, with Pakistan ranking third with 84.4 out of 100. While Hong Kong is ranked first with a score of 96.3, New Zealand is placed second with a score of 96.3.

Today, it is 66 (out of 100), indicating that the globe has returned approximately half of the way to pre-pandemic life,” according to The Economist.

Pakistan’s National Command and Operation Centre eased restrictions again on June 28. As of July 5, Pakistan has 963,660 coronavirus cases, with 22,427 individuals died as a result of the fatal disease.


Nayab KhanLast Updated: Jul 8, 2021
Photo of Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan

Nayab Khan is a freelance tech-writer whose specialty is absorbing a lot of data and articulating the most important points. She helps IT based organizations communicate their message clearly across multiple products. Reach Out : [email protected]
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>
×