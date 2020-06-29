If we talk about international safety standards and measures for vehicle production then Pakistan is surely not the country to discuss. A range of features like side-impact airbags, traction control, etc have been missing from domestic cars of the country for quite a long time but guess what, things are about change.

Pakistan Starts to Follow International Safety Standards for Vehicle Production

According to several reports, Pakistan has ratified to a United Nations (UN) treaty:

Adoption of Harmonized Technical Nations Regulations for Wheeled Vehicles, Equipment and Parts which can be fitted and/or used on Wheeled Vehicles and the Conditions for Reciprocal Recognition of Approvals Granted on the Basis of these UN Regulations, approved at Geneva on 20 March 1958.

The agreement was signed in the month of April, but its news reached the Ministry of Industries and Production in the month of June.

The advancement came after an assessment made by the government of Pakistan back in 2016 concerning the deficiency of a regulatory framework for the production of cars. It was then that they enforced the Auto Development Policy (ADP) 2016-21, in line with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s (UNECE) WP.29 regulations, a worldwide regulatory platform put together to implement regulatory laws regarding motor vehicles and vehicle equipment.

Pakistani auto manufacturers have been severely criticized for their low standards of production. Probably, with this new agreement, the vehicle industry of the country can start to compete with its competitors in international markets while also making the public a lot safer on the roads.

