Pakistan Seeks Investment Partner for its Rs 6 Billion Startup Funding Initiative

The Government of Pakistan is seeking an investment partner, preferably a credible international entity, to launch the Rs6 billion ($33 million) Pakistan Tech Startup Funding Programme (PTSFP). The programme is an intensive investment support programme for startups with the aim to accelerate their chances of growth and scale.

“A minimum of Rs.6 billion is to be invested over a period of 5 years (tentatively starting from July 2022) in the Pakistani startups. In the first year, the total annual seed grant from the Ministry of Information Technology via Ignite will be Rs1 billion (with the first tranche of Rs500 million). While the investment partner will at least invest matching funds of at least Rs1 billion.”

In the later years, the ministry will keep contributing Rs500 million/year or more. Whereas, the investment partners would keep matching at least the annual grant funding, until the end of the programme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, last month announced establishing the PTSF, allowing tax exemptions. He further announced the 100% foreign exchange retention for IT companies and freelancers registered with Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

The PTSF will be led and managed by the investment partner, which may create a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) or an alternate mechanism for operations and management of this funding programme through a dedicated bank account.

The committed funds from the government and the contribution by the investment partner would be parked and managed.

As per further details, in the initial year, they can invest in 30 to 50 startups. The proposed investment limits per startup would be a minimum of Rs10 million. However, the maximum investment limit is up to Rs50 million per startup.

“The investment partner will have the right to take equity in the startups, not exceeding 20% in any selected startup.”

Source: Bol News