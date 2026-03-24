Pakistan Strengthens Cyber Defences with National Threat Intelligence Integration System

Pakistan has taken a significant step towards strengthening its national cybersecurity framework by establishing a national threat intelligence integration and sharing system, according to official documents reviewed by reporters.

The system, developed by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (NCERT), is built on the Malware Information Sharing Platform (MISP) and has been integrated with the Pakistan Army’s Cyber Division-101 and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), marking a coordinated effort among key national security institutions.

The initiative aims to enhance the country’s ability to detect, respond to, and prevent cyber threats targeting critical infrastructure, government networks, and telecom systems.

According to the document, the integration enables centralized and correlated threat intelligence, allowing early identification of cyber risks and improving national cyber situational awareness. Officials say this will significantly strengthen Pakistan’s defensive posture in cyberspace.

A key feature of the system is the real-time sharing of indicators of compromise (IOCs)—including malicious IPs, domains, and attack patterns—which is expected to reduce response time and limit the spread and impact of cyberattacks.

The document further highlights improved inter-agency coordination, stating that seamless intelligence exchange between NCERT, Cyber Division-101, and PTA will ensure a unified national cyber defense strategy.

Experts note that the system also supports proactive threat mitigation, enabling predictive analysis and threat hunting before attacks materialize. This capability is particularly important in countering advanced persistent threats (APTs) and state-backed cyber activities.

Another major aspect of the initiative is the protection of critical information infrastructure (CII). Enhanced visibility and intelligence-driven controls will improve the resilience of national systems, including government services, telecom networks, and strategic platforms.

The locally governed MISP-based ecosystem is also expected to strengthen Pakistan’s cyber sovereignty by reducing reliance on external intelligence sources and improving preparedness against evolving cyber threats.

Overall, the integration is seen as a major advancement in Pakistan’s cybersecurity landscape, reinforcing collective defense capabilities and contributing directly to the protection of national security interests in the digital domain.

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