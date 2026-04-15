Pakistan is taking important steps to strengthen its digital future by working with global technology companies like Mastercard and Google. These efforts focus on improving digital payments, expanding financial inclusion, and promoting the use of artificial intelligence (AI) across different sectors.

During the World Bank–IMF Spring Meetings 2026, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb held separate meetings with senior representatives from both companies. These discussions highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to modernizing its financial systems and adopting new technologies to support economic growth.

Pakistan Strengthens Digital Future with Mastercard and Google

In his meeting with Mastercard’s Chief of Global Affairs and Policy, Tucker Foote, the focus was on improving digital payment systems in Pakistan. Both sides discussed ways to make financial services more accessible to people, especially those who are currently outside the formal banking system. Expanding financial inclusion is important because it allows more citizens to participate in the economy, save money securely, and access credit when needed.

They also talked about strengthening cybersecurity measures to protect digital transactions. As more people use online payment systems, ensuring the safety of financial data becomes a top priority. Another key topic was cross-border financial flows, including remittances sent by overseas Pakistanis. Making these transfers faster, cheaper, and more secure can provide strong support to the country’s economy.

In a separate meeting with Google’s Vice President and Global Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Karan Bhatia, the discussion focused on artificial intelligence and digital skills development. The finance minister appreciated Google’s ongoing efforts in Pakistan, particularly its training programs that help individuals and businesses learn how to use AI tools effectively.

One notable development is the local assembly of Chromebooks in Pakistan. This initiative can help make digital devices more affordable and accessible, especially for students and educational institutions. In addition, Google plans to open an office in Pakistan in July 2026, which reflects growing confidence in the country’s digital potential.

The talks also covered how AI can be used in important sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing. For example, AI can help farmers improve crop yields by analyzing weather patterns and soil conditions. In manufacturing, it can increase efficiency by optimizing production processes and reducing waste.

Overall, these meetings show that Pakistan is actively working to build a strong digital future. By partnering with global companies, the country aims to improve its financial systems, develop new skills, and encourage innovation. These efforts can create new opportunities for businesses and individuals, helping Pakistan move towards a more inclusive and technology-driven economy.