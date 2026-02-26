Pakistan Targets $2.5bn in Mobile Phone Exports; Ambitious or Achievable?

Pakistan has set an ambitious goal of generating $2.5 billion in mobile phone and IT equipment exports by 2033, seeking to transition from basic assembly operations to full-scale manufacturing under its new device and electronics manufacturing policy.

The plan projects exports of 21.6 million mobile phones over the next seven years. Annual shipments are expected to begin at 0.16 million units in 2027, rise to 1.82 million in 2028, and reach 5.25 million units by 2033. Export proceeds are estimated at $612.69 million in 2033 alone, with cumulative exports projected at $2.528 billion during the seven years.

A central pillar of the strategy is human capital development. The government aims to build a skilled workforce of 75,000 individuals by 2033 to support large-scale manufacturing and attract global technology brands. Officials believe a stronger talent base will also deepen local supply chains.

The policy sets clear value-addition benchmarks. Domestic value addition is targeted to reach 5.3% by 2027, 23.5% by 2030, and 50% cumulatively by 2033. Industry experts argue that higher localization could reduce reliance on imported components and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

To support this transition, authorities plan to establish 10 model surface-mounted technology and component manufacturing plants by 2033. These facilities are expected to supply printed circuit board assembly and other key inputs to local manufacturers.

The roadmap also outlines phased localization deadlines. Packaging materials must be localized by July 1, 2026, followed by chargers and accessories within six months of policy rollout. Batteries and plastic components are to be produced locally within 24 months, while smartphone displays carry a 30-month compliance window. Failure to meet deadlines could result in the withdrawal of incentives and duty concessions.

Sustainability forms another component of the plan, with formal e-waste recycling targeted to rise from 10% in 2027 to 70% by 2033.

While the targets signal a shift toward export-led growth, the success of the strategy will depend on consistent policy implementation, investment in component manufacturing, and the ability to secure sustained global demand.

