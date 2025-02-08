Pakistan Targets 2025 as the Year of 5G Expansion

The government of Pakistan has set an ambitious goal to make 2025 the year of 5G, aiming to significantly enhance broadband speed and Fiber-To-The-Site (FTTS) coverage. A senior official from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revealed that the 5G spectrum auction is expected to take place in 2025, marking a milestone in the country’s digital transformation.

Currently, Fixed Broadband (FBB) penetration remains below two percent. However, the government envisions an increase to 20 percent within five years. Furthermore, the average broadband speed, presently 15 Mbps, is targeted to reach 50 to 100 Mbps. To support these advancements, the government is focused on boosting FTTS coverage from its current 20 percent to 60 percent.

A crucial aspect of this digital strategy is the expansion of Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure, which is essential for reducing the digital divide and facilitating 5G deployment. The growing demand for OFC to connect base stations has led the government to introduce the National Fiberization Plan, which aims to enhance the OFC network and improve FTTS penetration.

Additionally, the government is considering the deployment of 1 Gbps connectivity in Islamabad as a pilot project, with a long-term vision for nationwide implementation. To meet increasing digital demands, plans are underway to expand the fiber footprint to 500,000 km, a substantial increase from the existing 200,000 km.

The PTA’s annual report highlights significant progress in expanding telecom coverage across the country, enhancing accessibility and connectivity for millions. These efforts align with Pakistan’s broader vision of a technologically advanced and digitally inclusive future.