Pakistan Tech Festival Starts at Expo Centre Lahore today. It is a two-day event held by the Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) in collaboration with the Ecommerce Gateway Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd. This technology festival will provide various opportunities to the entire tech ecosystem of Pakistan.

In the event, more than 200 international brands and 25,000 foreign visitors are participating. All the participants will focus on business solutions, cloud solutions, fintech, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, digital governance, Edtech, blockchain, artificial intelligence and the internet of things.

Pakistan Tech Festival Starts at Expo Centre Lahore Today

See Also: Govt approves 8bn broadband projects for un-served areas of Pakistan

Ehsan Choudhry, senior vice president of PCJCCI, said that this technology festival will also connect the public and private sectors through meeting and networking with the business leaders, technology solution providers, experts and industry peers, startups, etc.

According to Wang Zihai, president of the PCJCCI, the aim of this festival is to digitalise the world through innovative and contemporary technology. He further said that data centre computing equipment will be key accelerators for the development of new technologies and industries such as artificial intelligence, big data and blockchain. Moreover, it will help in digital transformation and high-quality development.

Dr Khursheed Nizam, president of Ecommerce Gateway, said this event will showcase solutions for all important verticals of the economy with a focus on networking and knowledge-sharing.

No doubt, in Pakistan there is a dire need to promote online business and teach various methods, which can further help increase the sales to reduce support costs, build trust with buyers, increase average order value and increase Google ranking.

Salahuddin Hanif, secretary general of PCJCCI, said that the Digital Pakistan Summit will also be a part of this exhibition, which will cover key sectors such as digital governance, smart cities, skills development, ecommerce, startups and more.

Check Also: Justice Project Pakistan Hosts “Technology for Justice Forum”

Source: DailyTimes