Pakistan Tech Talents To Represent Nation in Huawei ICT Competition 2021

Huawei’s 5th edition of its flagship annual ICT Competition in Pakistan, held under the theme ‘Connectivity, Honor, Future’ is currently underway. More than 10,400 having registered for the international competitive and communication-based platform hoping to increase their ICT knowledge, improve their practice and application skills. The competition aims to nurture and empower the future generation of local ICT talents to effectively contribute to Pakistan’s national plans and visions.

This year’s competition is being held in partnership with Huawei ICT Academy, Academy Support Centers and Learning Partners. Numerous virtual and on-campus roadshows and awareness sessions were conducted at universities all around Pakistan by Huawei’s Talent Ecosystem Development team.

Out of the 10,400 students that registered, 3000+ took the National Preliminary exam and the top scoring 500 STEM students passed the Preliminary stage of the competition, and are now in part of the next phase, the Enablement Trainings, day 6 of which is ongoing which constitutes these students learning from Huawei Experts who are teaching them in the fields of AI, 5G, Cloud Computing, Storage etc. This will allow the students to attain international Huawei certifications, and the top 100 scoring students from the National will be selected for the next stage of the competition, the regional finals.

The competition will welcome thousands of undergraduate students from across the Middle East including Pakistan, and will be held virtually in compliance with social distancing measures. Winners of the regional competitions will receive a certification, future learning opportunities, a USD 20,000 cash prize and more.

Zhang Wenwu, Vice President Enterprise Service Pakistan, stated: “Nurturing and empowering local ICT talents has been a continuous commitment at Huawei, and we are proud to play a pivotal role in developing promising young minds and contribute in the wider economic growth of Pakistan. By investing in the Pakistani youth, we are creating an open, collaborative ecosystem and preparing the future generation of leaders who will be responsible for the success of Pakistan’s digital transformation journey. We look forward to many more initiatives in Pakistan and building a fully connected, intelligent world.”

In the past 4 years, over 10,000 undergraduate students across Pakistan applied for the Huawei ICT Competition each year. Last year’s ICT Competition saw 10 countries’ tech talents head for the Huawei Middle East ICT Competition final, in which team Pakistan took home the award for first prize.