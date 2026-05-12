World Bank Is Funding a Complete Overhaul of Pakistan’s Telecom Sector; Here Is What Is Changing

Pakistan telecom sector overhaul is officially in motion, and this time it comes with World Bank backing, a formal terms of reference, and a scope that covers virtually every dimension of how Pakistan’s telecom industry is regulated, licensed, and monitored.

The Ministry of IT and Telecommunication has moved to hire a high-powered Telecom Reforms Expert under the World Bank-backed Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a two-year consultancy assignment that will task a single expert with helping redesign Pakistan’s telecom policy architecture from the ground up.

The announcement, issued under Reference No. PK-MOITT-546254-CS-INDV, reveals an assignment of remarkable breadth. From spectrum strategy to satellite communications, from telecom taxation analysis to preparing Pakistan’s positions for international forums, including the World Radiocommunication Conference and Mobile World Congress, the scope covers nearly every structural weakness in Pakistan’s current telecom regulatory framework.

Why This Is Happening Now

Pakistan’s telecom sector is in the middle of its most significant structural transformation in decades. The 5G spectrum auction was completed in March 2026. The Telenor-Ufone merger has created the country’s second-largest mobile operator. Satellite internet services are entering the market. The government has made digital economy growth a central policy priority.

But the regulatory architecture governing all of this activity has not kept pace. Licensing frameworks designed for a simpler telecom landscape are being applied to satellite operators, IoT ecosystems, AI-driven services, and fintech platforms that did not exist when those frameworks were written. Spectrum management practices that worked for 4G are being stretched to accommodate 5G. And Pakistan’s ability to participate meaningfully in global telecom policy forums has been limited by the absence of professionally developed national policy positions.

The DEEP project, and specifically this consultancy, is the government’s attempt to close those gaps systematically and under international scrutiny.

What the Telecom Reforms Expert Will Actually Do

The terms of reference cover eight distinct areas of work, each significant in its own right.

1. Telecom Policy Development

The expert will conduct in-depth analysis of market failures within Pakistan’s telecom sector and produce actionable recommendations to bridge regulatory and operational gaps. Critically, the assignment requires a future-ready reform agenda aligned with disruptive technologies expected to transform the industry over the next three to five years, meaning the policy work must anticipate where the sector is going, not just respond to where it is.

2. Telecom Licensing Framework Reform

The current licensing regime in Pakistan has struggled to accommodate new categories of telecom services; satellite operators, IoT platform providers, and AI-integrated services all sit awkwardly within frameworks built for traditional mobile and fixed operators. The expert will lead a structural overhaul of the licensing framework to accommodate these new realities.

3. Rolling Spectrum Strategy

Pakistan’s spectrum management has historically been reactive, allocating spectrum in response to immediate commercial pressure rather than through a long-range planning framework. The consultancy will develop a rolling spectrum strategy, a living document that maps spectrum needs, identifies gaps, and plans allocations ahead of demand rather than behind it.

4. Real-Time Telecom Dashboard

One of the most practically impactful deliverables is a national telecom dashboard framework, a system designed to deliver real-time insights into fixed and wireless network performance, coverage, and usage across Pakistan.

Currently, Pakistan’s telecom monitoring relies on periodic reporting from operators and the PTA, data that is often delayed, inconsistent, and difficult to act on in real time. A live dashboard would give regulators, policymakers, and the public a transparent, continuously updated picture of how Pakistan’s networks are actually performing. It would also make it significantly harder for operators to underreport coverage gaps or service quality failures.

5. International Forum Representation

Pakistan has historically been a passive participant in major international telecom policy forums, attending but rarely shaping outcomes. The expert will help prepare Pakistan’s official policy positions for three of the most important:

Forum Significance World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) Sets global spectrum allocation rules World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) Shapes global digital development policy Mobile World Congress (MWC) The world’s largest telecom industry event

Having formally developed, professionally argued positions at these forums is essential for Pakistan to participate in decisions that directly affect its spectrum rights, technology access, and digital trade relationships.

6. Emerging Technology Policy

The assignment explicitly covers satellite communications, artificial intelligence, IoT ecosystems, and fintech integration, the four technology categories most likely to reshape Pakistan’s telecom landscape over the next decade. Policy frameworks for each need to be developed before these technologies reach scale, not after.

7. Telecom Taxation Analysis

The expert will analyse Pakistan’s telecom taxation structure, a particularly timely assignment given that the telecom industry has just submitted budget recommendations calling for significant tax reductions across withholding tax, advance income tax on mobile usage, 5G equipment duties, and fibre cable import duties. An independent expert assessment of the taxation landscape will inform whatever policy response the government develops.

8. KPI Development and Procurement Support

The assignment also covers the development of national and international telecom KPIs, measurable performance indicators that allow Pakistan’s telecom sector performance to be benchmarked against regional and global peers. Additionally, the expert will provide procurement support under World Bank regulations, including drafting Terms of Reference and Requests for Proposals for telecom reform initiatives.

Full Scope at a Glance

Work Area Key Deliverable Telecom policy development Market failure analysis and reform agenda Licensing framework Restructured regime for new service categories Spectrum strategy Rolling long-range spectrum plan Telecom dashboard Real-time national network performance monitoring International forums Pakistan positions for WRC, WTDC, MWC Emerging technologies Policy for satellite, AI, IoT, fintech Taxation analysis Assessment of telecom tax structure KPI development National and international performance benchmarks Procurement support ToR and RFP drafting under World Bank rules

Stakeholder Coordination: The Implementation Challenge

The Ministry has explicitly emphasised stakeholder coordination as a core requirement of the assignment. The expert will be required to engage with regulators, telecom operators, provincial and federal authorities, and international development partners throughout the process.

That requirement reflects an honest acknowledgement of Pakistan’s most persistent policy implementation challenge: developing good policy in isolation from the stakeholders who must implement it has consistently produced frameworks that look credible on paper but fail in practice. The DEEP project’s emphasis on coordination is a deliberate attempt to build buy-in alongside the policy itself.

Timeline and Structure

The Islamabad-based consultancy runs for an initial period of 24 months, with extension possible depending on project requirements and funding availability. The two-year timeline is ambitious; the scope of work described would challenge any regulatory reform effort in any country. Delivering it in Pakistan, with its complex institutional landscape and rapidly evolving sector, will require sustained political will alongside technical expertise.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Telecom Future

If the DEEP project delivers on its scope, the implications for Pakistan’s telecom sector are substantial. A modernised licensing framework would make it easier for new service categories, satellite operators, IoT platforms, and AI-driven services to enter the market legally and transparently. A rolling spectrum strategy would reduce the uncertainty that currently makes long-range infrastructure investment difficult. A real-time dashboard would improve accountability across the entire sector. And professionally developed positions at international forums would give Pakistan a voice in decisions it currently only reacts to.

The World Bank’s involvement provides both the funding and the accountability framework to keep the reform process on track. International development institutions do not simply write cheques; they require deliverables, timelines, and measurable outcomes. That discipline, applied to Pakistan’s telecom reform agenda, is itself a significant departure from how sector policy has historically been developed.

The expert who takes this assignment will have more influence over Pakistan’s telecom future than almost any individual outside of the PTA chairmanship. The work starts with a job posting. What it produces could reshape the rules of Pakistan’s digital economy for the next decade.