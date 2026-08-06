Pakistan Makes International Telecom Equipment Standards Mandatory, Substandard Devices Now Face Formal Enforcement

Pakistan has formally enforced mandatory compliance with international telecom equipment standards covering electromagnetic compatibility, radio frequency, safety, and satellite communications, closing a regulatory gap that allowed substandard and potentially harmful devices to enter the market without structured technical oversight.

The Telecommunication Equipment Standards Regulations 2024 came into force immediately upon publication in the official Gazette, notified by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication through SRO 1110(I)/2026. The regulations were framed by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act 1996 with federal government approval, establishing, for the first time, a uniform and enforceable framework for technical, safety, and electromagnetic standards that all telecom equipment must meet before it can be manufactured, imported, sold, or deployed in Pakistan.

What the Regulations Cover

The scope of the new regulations is broad by design. They apply to licensees, manufacturers, and importers of telecommunication equipment, covering the full supply chain from production through to consumer sale and network deployment. No segment of the equipment market is exempted.

The technical framework addresses several distinct categories of compliance. Electromagnetic compatibility requirements ensure that devices neither emit interference that disrupts other equipment nor are susceptible to interference from their operating environment. Health and safety standards address the physical risks that poorly designed or manufactured telecommunications equipment can pose to users and nearby populations. Optical and laser safety provisions cover devices that use light-based transmission, increasingly relevant as fiber optic infrastructure expands. Radio frequency standards govern how devices transmit and receive across the wireless spectrum. Mobile communication, satellite communication, and terrestrial telecommunication equipment each receive dedicated standard categories reflecting the technical specificity of those infrastructure types.

The regulations also formally define key technical concepts, electromagnetic compatibility, radio frequency, fixed wireless access, satellite communication devices, and telecommunication equipment standards, establishing consistent terminology that the regulatory and compliance ecosystem will operate on.

The International Standards Pakistan Has Adopted

Rather than developing entirely new technical standards from scratch, an approach that would have taken years and risked producing specifications incompatible with global equipment markets, PTA has adopted internationally recognised standards from the world’s leading standard-setting organisations.

The framework draws from the International Telecommunication Union Telecommunication Standardization Sector, the European Union’s Radio Equipment Directive, European Standards, the Federal Communications Commission, the International Organization for Standardization, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute, the International Electrotechnical Commission, CISPR, CENELEC, and OHSAS.

This multi-standard approach is practically significant. Telecom equipment manufactured for compliance with EU RED and FCC standards, the two most stringent and widely adopted frameworks globally, will generally meet or exceed Pakistan’s requirements without requiring separate country-specific testing. This reduces the compliance burden for legitimate importers of quality equipment while creating a clear legal basis for rejecting devices that do not meet any recognised international standard.

Why This Matters: The Substandard Equipment Problem

Pakistan’s telecom market has long been affected by the entry of substandard equipment through both formal and informal import channels. Devices that fail electromagnetic compatibility requirements can interfere with adjacent wireless systems, disrupting mobile networks, emergency communications, and other spectrum-dependent services. Equipment that does not meet safety standards can pose electrical hazards to users. Devices with inadequate RF specifications can cause or suffer harmful interference that degrades network quality for all users in an area.

The absence of a formally enforced equipment standards framework created a market environment in which responsible importers complying with international standards faced cost competition from those supplying cheaper, non-compliant alternatives. The new regulations level that playing field by making compliance mandatory rather than voluntary, removing the cost advantage that non-compliant equipment previously enjoyed.

For Pakistan’s mobile network operators, who have invested significantly in spectrum and infrastructure and are now preparing for 5G rollout following the March 2026 spectrum auction, the electromagnetic compatibility standards are particularly relevant. Non-compliant devices that generate harmful interference undermine the performance of the network infrastructure operators have paid to build, creating a degraded user experience that cannot be fully remediated through network-side investment alone.

Enforcement Authority

The regulations empower authorised PTA officers to oversee compliance and enforcement under the new regime. The specific enforcement mechanisms, inspection procedures, penalties for non-compliance, and processes for removing non-compliant equipment from sale are part of the regulatory framework that PTA will operate under the powers granted by the regulations.

PTA has also reserved the authority to periodically review and update the standards in consultation with relevant stakeholders, ensuring the framework can keep pace with technological advancement and evolving international best practices. The 5G equipment category, for example, involves standards that are still being refined at the international level; a living regulatory framework that can be updated is more appropriate than one frozen at the point of initial notification.

Pakistan’s Telecom Equipment Market Context

The timing of the regulations’ enforcement is relevant to Pakistan’s current telecom investment cycle. The completion of the 5G spectrum auction in March 2026 has initiated a wave of network infrastructure investment by operators who now need to deploy 5G-capable equipment across their networks. Ensuring that the equipment entering that deployment cycle meets international standards protects both the operators’ investment and the network performance that the government’s Digital Pakistan ambitions depend on.

Pakistan’s local mobile manufacturing sector, which assembled 961,326 5G-enabled smartphones by May 2026, will also be affected by the regulations. Locally manufactured devices must now comply with the same international standards as imported equipment, creating consistent requirements across the market and potentially driving quality improvements in local assembly operations.

The Bottom Line

Pakistan’s Telecommunication Equipment Standards Regulations 2024 represent straightforward but overdue regulatory infrastructure. Mandatory compliance with internationally recognised technical, safety, and electromagnetic standards for all telecom equipment is the baseline that a functioning modern telecommunications market requires, and Pakistan has now formally established it. The regulations close a gap that has allowed substandard equipment to enter the market, protected responsible importers’ investment in compliant products, and created the enforcement foundation that PTA needs to act against non-compliant devices. Implementation and enforcement quality will determine whether the regulations deliver their intended benefits or remain formal commitments that are inconsistently applied.