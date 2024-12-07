Pakistan Tightens Digital Laws: Seven Booked for Anti-State Propaganda

Pakistan is reportedly ramping up its crackdown on anti-state propaganda and social media misinformation. According to sources, seven more people have been booked for allegedly spreading false narratives. The accused, including Muhammad Sohail, Muhammad Junaid, and Sheikh Muhammad Ehsan, used platforms like WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter) to spread false information. The government aims to take significant steps to apprehend the suspects. This development comes just a day after cases were registered against 12 individuals for similar activities. The government’s recent actions highlight its commitment to strengthen the Pakistan Digital Laws against propaganda and fearmongering.

Pakistan Digital Laws Overhauled to Combat Social Media Misuse

The proposed amendment to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) will play an important role in combating social media misuse. Moreover, the government has plans to introduce stricter measures to curb the spread of false information, fearmongering, and hate speech on digital platforms. For that purpose, the Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) will be established which will have the power to block or remove content deemed harmful.

The DRPA will identify and remove content that targets law enforcement agencies, spreads hate against state institutions or instills fear and insecurity among residents. Moreover, violators will face severe penalties, including up to five years of imprisonment, fines of up to Rs. 1 million, or both. This move highlights Pakistan’s broader strategy to regulate the digital space and ensure accountability.

The supporters claim that these measures are necessary to combat misinformation and protect the integrity of institutions. On the other hand, critics express concerns over the potential misuse of these laws to suppress dissent and freedom of expression. As the modifications progress, the balance between regulation and maintaining democratic rights will remain a key point of conflict.

The strengthened focus on digital regulation highlights the evolving challenges of handling information in a rapidly digitizing world. So, let’s wait and see if these measures effectively address the issues at hand or spark further debates about online freedom. What do you think? Do share with us in the comment section.

