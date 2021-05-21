Pakistan to be Listed in Amazon’s Approved Seller List in Just a Few Days: Govt Official

Yesterday. the spokesperson for the ministry of commerce, Aisha Humera told a news agency that Pakistan will be added to Amazon’s approved seller list in a few days and the listing will be done before the month of June. This is a prime opportunity for all business communities of the country to fully exploit the Amazon platform. According to Aisha Humera,

Listing of Pakistan at Amazon is just a matter of 3 to 4 days.

Furthermore, the spokesperson told that the government of Pakistan is currently operating on its procedures, such as modifications in the foreign exchange manual of the State bank of Pakistan (SBP). About a week ago, Pakistan received approval from the eCommerce giant Amazon to its approved seller list.

The development will assist the domestic sellers to sell ‘Made in Pakistan’ products to millions of consumers around the world. However, in order to fully exploit this opportunity, it is important that the fraudulent sellers must be blocked on the platform to propagate a positive image of the country.

Humera also added that the government coordinating with Amazon and any seller, if caught in a scam will not only be blocked but also be blacklisted in the country so that such fraudulent people won’t be able to do any business or work with any other organization of the country.

The official also warned that the sellers will be offered only one chance to get connected with the platform at a single click. Aisha said,

If anyone wastes this opportunity by doing anything wrong, Amazon will block that seller and there will be no second chance.

Earlier, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had reiterated that the trend of e-commerce had ramped up in the recent era with the proliferation of LTE services. According to the Adviser,

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the importance of e-commerce had increased manifold, making it an extremely vital sector of the economy.

