Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood informed a parliamentary panel that Pakistan will start the export of mobile phones by January 2022. He also informed the panel that two Chinese companies will take the lead. One Chinese company has set up an industry in Karachi.

Pakistan to Begin Mobile Phones Export in January 2022, says Razak

He further revealed that Samsung was asked twice to set up a factory in Pakistan and was also offered incentives but it refused. Now, when two Chinese companies have set up their factories, Samsung approached the government for incentives. He also said that Samsung will now have to set up a factory on already available incentives.

Mr Dawood said the production of mobile phones has already started in Pakistan.

“I am now trying to convince the Chinese to start mobile phone exports from Pakistan. They [Chinese] started production last year and I had given them a target of December 2021. They have assured me that they will begin exports from January 2022 onward,”.

To a question, if there were any exports targets for mobile phones being manufactured in Pakistan, the adviser said that it is a new product for exports and there is no such target.

He further said,

“Two years ago, no one was even thinking that Pakistan will start exporting mobile phones,” .

In a stock filing last week, Lucky Cement Ltd (LCL) said that its subsidiary Lucky Motor Corporation had signed an agreement with Samsung Gulf Electronics Co, FZE for producing Samsung mobile devices in Pakistan.

