Pakistan To Create National AI Fund to Invest in Research, Skills, and Emerging Tech

Pakistan is taking a bold step into the future of technology. The government has decided to shift nearly a third of its research and development budget, managed by Ignite, into a dedicated National AI Fund (NAIF).

Official documents show that 30% of Ignite’s R&D fund will now go toward helping local talent and companies explore AI. This includes setting up new research centers, funding startups, and training thousands of people across the country.

New AI Centres of Excellence Coming to Major Cities

As part of this plan, AI Centres of Excellence will be opened in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore. These will be spaces where researchers, students, and tech professionals can come together to build smart tools and test ideas.

The centers are meant to help people create real-world solutions using AI, whether that’s helping doctors diagnose faster or helping farmers monitor their crops.

Government Plans to Train 200,000 People in AI Every Year

Training is a big part of the plan. A National AI Skill Development Program is being launched to teach 200,000 people each year how to work with AI.

These courses will be offered with the help of the Ministry of Education, provincial governments, and private tech companies. Together, they’ll roll out training programs in cities and smaller towns so everyone, especially young people, will get a chance to learn.

Topics will include machine learning, data handling, and how to use AI safely and ethically.

Innovation and Startup Funds Also in the Pipeline

In addition to creating the Pakistan National AI Fund, the government is also planning to launch AI Innovation Funds and Venture Capital Funds. These funds will support startups building useful AI tools, from apps that can detect crop diseases to platforms that improve classroom learning.

For many local entrepreneurs, getting funding is often the hardest part. These new funds could change that by giving early-stage startups a much-needed push.

High-Tech Internship Program to Launch Nationwide

Another key move is the rollout of a National High-Tech Internship Program. This will offer hands-on experience to students and young professionals interested in AI and other new technologies like cybersecurity and blockchain.

Interns will be placed with tech companies and research labs around the country, giving them real-world experience before they enter the job market.

Why It Matters

Pakistan has a growing young population and a rising interest in digital skills. But without access to proper training, funding, or platforms, many promising ideas never get off the ground.

This new AI push could change that.

If done right, these steps could open the door for Pakistan to become a serious player in the global AI race, not just as a user of tech but as a builder.

