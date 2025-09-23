Pakistan to Expand Mobile Device Policy Beyond Phones to Laptops, Tablets

Pakistan is preparing to expand its tech manufacturing landscape with the establishment of a laptop and tablet industry, following discussions between the government and Chinese tech manufacturer HYF.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance, Haroon Akhtar Khan, met with the Chief Executive Officer of HYF, a Chinese firm specializing in laptops, fingerprint devices, and tablets, to explore the setup of production facilities in Pakistan.

Mobile Device Policy: Government’s Push for Tech Manufacturing

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan revealed that the government, under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, will soon launch a Mobile Device Policy that, for the first time, will cover laptops and tablets in addition to mobile phones.

The Prime Minister has directed that all possible facilitation be provided to Chinese investors. Their investments are the government’s top priority and will remain fully secure.

Investor Facilitation

To strengthen investor confidence, the SAPM highlighted that the government has streamlined visa processing for Chinese investors, with visit and business visas now being issued within 24 to 72 hours.

He further instructed the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation (PIDC) and the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to extend full cooperation to HYF for the successful setup of its operations in Pakistan.

Future Prospects

The proposed venture is expected to give Pakistan’s digital and electronics ecosystem a significant boost, potentially reducing import dependence while creating jobs and supporting the government’s “Make in Pakistan” initiative.

With HYF’s expertise in producing affordable laptops and fingerprint-enabled devices, officials believe the project could also expand access to digital learning tools, especially for students, while opening new opportunities for export.

