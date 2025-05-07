Pakistan to Focus on AI Policy Before Regulation, Senate Committee Told

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has confirmed that Pakistan is taking a phased and inclusive approach to artificial intelligence (AI) regulation, emphasizing ecosystem development before introducing any stringent legislative frameworks.

This announcement comes ahead of the Senate Standing Committee on IT & Telecom’s meeting today, where the “Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Bill, 2024”—introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan—was under consideration. Titled as the “Regulation of Artificial Intelligence Act, 2024,” the bill seeks to establish a legal framework for the use and oversight of AI technologies in the country.

According to a briefing submitted to the Committee, the government acknowledged that AI presents immense potential for growth, innovation, and national development. However, it also recognized the inherent risks AI poses, such as data misuse, algorithmic bias, and ethical concerns.

The MoITT highlighted that while many countries—over 50 globally—have adopted national AI strategies or policies, less than 10 have formalized AI-specific legislation. Pakistan aims to follow a similar trajectory, focusing first on establishing a robust AI ecosystem that includes data governance, data protection, infrastructure readiness, and industry-academia collaboration.

National AI Plan in Progress

Leadership for AI policy formulation is being driven jointly by the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives (MoPDSI) and MoITT. MoPDSI has already formed an inclusive AI Taskforce comprising stakeholders from public sector entities, academia, and industry. The taskforce is currently working on a National AI Plan aimed at fostering AI development across various sectors in Pakistan.

In parallel, the MoITT has set up its own AI Policy Committee, also inclusive in nature, to draft the National AI Policy. This policy will offer a strategic direction to nurture Pakistan’s AI landscape in alignment with the broader National AI Plan spearheaded by MoPDSI.

Pakistan AI Policy: Provinces Included in Policy Drafting

The federal government has ensured that the policy process remains inclusive by involving provincial stakeholders. Both federal ministers have emphasized the need to incorporate feedback from all provinces to create a truly national-level strategy.

A consensus has emerged among the taskforce, policy committee, and wider stakeholders: Pakistan must first create an enabling environment for AI innovation before regulating it.

Regulation Will Follow Ecosystem Maturity

While the Regulation of AI Act, 2024, aims to introduce governance around AI usage, officials reiterated that premature legislation could hinder innovation. The current draft AI policy—now under review—is expected to address foundational issues like data availability, ethical standards, and AI governance frameworks.

This balanced approach mirrors global best practices, where governments are first focusing on building AI capacity and infrastructure, followed by measured regulatory interventions.

The AI policy and National AI Plan are expected to be finalized and launched in the coming months. Once foundational elements are in place, Pakistan will move toward implementing regulations that protect citizens without stifling innovation.

