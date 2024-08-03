Pakistan to Foster Digital Talent with New Skills Policy

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) is taking significant strides to position Pakistan as a global hub for digital talent. The ministry is developing a comprehensive National Digital Skills Policy designed to address the burgeoning demand for skilled IT professionals in emerging technologies.

Recognizing the pivotal role of technology in driving economic growth, the MoITT is committed to equipping the nation’s workforce with the necessary skills to excel in the digital age. The policy framework will outline strategies to cultivate a robust talent pool capable of meeting the challenges and opportunities presented by advancements in information and communication technology (ICT).

To expedite the development of in-demand skills, the ministry is launching High Impact Skills Boot Camps. These intensive training programs will focus on critical areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology. By providing specialized knowledge and practical experience, the boot camps aim to produce a highly skilled workforce ready to contribute to Pakistan’s IT industry and compete globally.

The MoITT’s initiative is a strategic move to capitalize on the growing global appetite for IT expertise. By investing in human capital development, Pakistan can position itself as a preferred destination for technology companies and attract foreign investment.