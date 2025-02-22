Pakistan to Get Faster Internet as PTCL Lands Africa-1 Submarine Cable

Pakistan is set to enhance its digital infrastructure with the landing of the Africa-1 submarine cable in Karachi. The project, spearheaded by Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), is expected to be operational by early 2026 and aims to strengthen connectivity between Pakistan, the UAE, Europe, and Africa.

The $59.5 million project, approved in November 2020, has now reached a crucial milestone as the cable lands at PTCL’s Karachi Seaview station. However, developing the necessary internet infrastructure, installing equipment, and building supporting facilities will take another year before it becomes fully operational for end users.

Africa-1 Submarine Cable Lands in Karachi, Promises Faster Internet by 2026

It is pertinent to mention that it is the second submarine cable to land in Pakistan in recent months. In December 2024, Transworld Associates linked the Africa-2 cable to its Karachi landing station, which is also set to go live in 2025.

Currently, six submarine cables provide internet to Pakistan, including AAE-1, SMW-4, and IMEWE (managed by PTCL), SMW-5 and TWA-1 (operated by Transworld Associates), and PEACE (run by Cyber Internet Services). Experts believe that these new cables will significantly improve internet speeds, reduce latency, and increase bandwidth availability across the country.

However, industry experts emphasize the need for lower wholesale internet prices. Wahajus Siraj, CEO of Nayatel, stated that Pakistan’s broadband costs are 10 times higher than India’s, calling for PTA’s intervention to regulate prices and disconnect them from US dollar fluctuations. Additionally, concerns over internet disruptions due to national firewalls have been raised, urging the government to ensure uninterrupted access to legitimate traffic.

With IT exports surpassing $3.2 billion, Pakistan’s tech sector is growing rapidly. Experts suggest that policy reforms, tax rationalization, and business-friendly measures could help achieve the $15 billion IT export target in the coming years. The Africa-1 cable marks a crucial step towards a faster, more affordable, and digitally connected Pakistan.

