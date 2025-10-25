Pakistan to Get Its First Official Apple Retail Store by End of 2025 – Location Confirmed

Pakistan is finally getting its first-ever official Apple retail store by the end of 2025. The tech giant’s products will soon be available through a genuine Apple outlet, thanks to Airlink Communication.

According to a recent corporate briefing attended by Topline Securities, Airlink plans to open the store by the end of 2025. The outlet will be located inside Dolmen Mall Lahore, one of the country’s most popular shopping destinations. Interestingly, the Apple store will operate alongside a Xiaomi retail outlet in the same mall.

This move follows Airlink’s appointment as a premium partner for Apple in Pakistan in September last year. The decision came through GNEXT Technologies, Apple’s authorized distributor in the country. GNEXT chose Airlink to help expand structured retail access to Apple’s full range of products.

At the time of the partnership, Airlink said this collaboration would make it easier for Pakistani customers to access iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, and official accessories through trusted retail channels. Until now, Apple products in Pakistan have largely been sold through resellers, with limited after-sales support or official warranty options.

The opening of this official store is expected to bring a major shift in Pakistan’s tech retail market. It will not only ensure authentic products and better customer service but also align Pakistan with global Apple retail standards.

In addition to this development, Airlink shared more updates during its corporate briefing. The company revealed that it is expecting a shipment of 10,000 Acer laptops by November. These units, imported as Completely Built Units (CBUs), will be part of a pilot project. If successful, Airlink plans to move toward local manufacturing of Acer laptops in Pakistan.

Moreover, Airlink is reportedly in discussions to bring another mobile phone brand into local manufacturing and distribution. However, according to Topline Securities, no formal agreement has been finalized yet.

With these steps, Airlink continues to strengthen its position as a key player in Pakistan’s tech and electronics industry. The launch of the country’s first official Apple Store marks a significant milestone — one that promises a more authentic and convenient Apple experience for Pakistani customers.