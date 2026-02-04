Pakistan to Head Global Digital Body Comprising Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh and Others

Pakistan is set to assume the presidency of the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) Council, a multilateral digital policy body that includes member states such as Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kuwait, Qatar, and several other countries. The formal handover of the presidency will take place during the organization’s fifth General Assembly in Kuwait.

Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja has arrived in Kuwait on a two-day official visit to represent Pakistan at the General Assembly. She is scheduled to address the opening session, which brings together ministers, policymakers, and digital leaders from across member states.

The Digital Cooperation Organization currently comprises 16 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Jordan, and Bangladesh. The platform focuses on strengthening digital cooperation, promoting inclusive digital economies, and aligning policies on emerging technologies among member nations.

As part of the General Assembly, the federal IT minister will participate in a thematic ministerial roundtable where discussions will center on artificial intelligence, its governance, and potential risks associated with its rapid adoption.

During the visit, Shaza Fatima Khawaja is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from several member countries. These engagements will focus on areas such as digital infrastructure development, technology partnerships, and skills enhancement.

The minister is also scheduled to meet DCO Secretary General Deema AlYahya. In addition, separate meetings are planned with ministers from Saudi Arabia, Kenya, Rwanda, and Azerbaijan to explore avenues for expanded digital collaboration.

Pakistan’s assumption of the DCO Council presidency is being viewed as a significant step in enhancing its role in regional and global digital policy discussions.

