The auction for mobile telecom spectrum is expected to be held in June this year, and according to many consultants and experts, it will be successful because of the potential available in the country. These details were shared by a consultant at a meeting of the advisory committee for setting up of the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum at the Finance Division. The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin.

Pakistan to Hold Auction Mobile Telecom Spectrum This year

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haque, adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, federal secretaries of relevant ministries, chairman of the Pakistan Tele­communication Authority (PTA), Executive Director of the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) and other officers.

During the meeting, the committee approved the recommendations for the sale of the telecom spectrum, and soon the consultants would hold meetings with all the stakeholders in the next step in order to achieve the auction in the coming June.

In the next step the consultant will forward the ‘information memorandum’ which is comprised of the details of procedures regarding the auction. Furthermore, the Minister for IT and Telecom briefed the committee regarding the sale of spectrum which holds the key to strengthen and expand unparallel communication/IT services across the country.

The consultant briefed the committee regarding the spectrum auction of 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands. The committee was also informed that the “Spectrum Auction Pakistan 2020-21” was directed on regulatory consistency for the investor community and intensify the mobile broadband proliferation that will also have a positive and long term affect on the overall economic growth of Pakistan. Furthermore, the consultant alsp expressed the confidence that there was serious potential for the growth of broadband and telecom services across Pakistan.

