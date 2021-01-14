Pakistan will host the world’s first international online youth scrabble championship from January 22. Almost 96 players from 16 countries of five continents will participate in the league. World English-language Scrabble Players Association (Wespa)- the global regulatory body for scrabble- has selected the Pakistan as a host.

All players, who are participating in the championship, are under 18 years of age. The championship is going to be played on a team format for the first time. Each team will consist of six players.

Pakistan to Host World’s First Online Scrabble Championship

“It is a great honour for Pakistan that the global regulatory body of scrabble, World English-language Scrabble Players Association (WESPA), has chosen Pakistan as the host for the championship being played online for the first time due to the COVID-19 situation. We have decided to hold the first virtual youth championship of the world in collaboration with Quetta Gladiators and Pharmevo”, Tariq Pervez, Director Youth Programme of the Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), said in a news conference.

Tariq further said that they have come up with technological solutions to hold the virtual championship as all the scrabble events have been cancelled till 2022 in the world. He was also accompanied by Faraz Maqbool of Quetta Gladiators, Mansoor Khan of Pharmevo, the sponsors of the event, Tournament Director Hassan Hadi Khan and Director Technical Vali M Khubaib in the conference.

Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA) Youth Director Tariq Pervez said that no doubt, it is a great honor for Pakistan that it is hosting this championship. Due to Covid-19, the championship is being played online for the first time. Quetta Gladiators and Pharmevo will officially sponsor the first virtual youth championship.