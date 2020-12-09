Pakistan is working on a plan to ensure that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of the electric vehicles rock the roads. Pakistan co-chairs a 32-nation Group of Friends on Sustainable Energy, who are planning to bring a transition. These groups are committed to a transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

Pakistan has also joined the Group of Friends on Climate Change, which is working on the promotion of using safe, renewable energy.

Pakistan to Increase the Share of Electric Vehicles to 30 pc by 2030

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram warned in a virtual meeting of this group in New York that developing countries could not achieve their goal of creating a clean environment if they were not helped in the Covid-19 crisis properly.

“If developing countries are destitute, if there are humanitarian disasters, if we are unable to recover from Covid, I think all other actions for many developing countries will become irrelevant, so urgent and immediate actions are needed,” the added.

The Pakistani envoy requested to provide major emitters of harmful gases into the atmosphere in order to create a safe and clean environment. He is also the president of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). he said, “There are positive indications I agree, but I believe that these should be made much clearer as we go forward, especially from the biggest country, the United States, we look forward to what the new US administration will have to say in the coming months.”

In the meeting, Ambassador Akram also highlighted that Pakistan was one of the smallest emitters of carbon in the world, as well as it is one of the most vulnerable countries with devastating environmental impact. Pakistan has an extensive and ambitious plan, both on adaptation, mitigation, and we are committed to meeting the targets set by various international agreements for promoting clean energy.

In a plan, that Pakistan unveiled in August, shared that it will increase the share of renewable energy to 30 per cent by 2030, up from about 4 per cent today. Pakistan is aiming to increase the share of renewables in the power mix to 30 per cent by 2025 during the first phase.

