A new bill is set to be discussed in the next session of the National Assembly. The Prohibition of Obscenity and Vulgarity on Digital Media Bill 2025 has been introduced by PPP MNA Dr. Syeda Shahida Rehmani. The bill aims to curb obscene and immoral content on digital platforms. It proposes strict penalties, including fines ranging from Rs100,000 to Rs100 million, and even imprisonment for offenders.

The bill gives a broad definition of “digital media.” It covers online and offline platforms, social media apps, streaming services, and other digital channels. Any form of content, including images, videos, dramas, films, songs, advertisements, or live broadcasts, will fall under its scope.

Pakistan to Introduce Digital Media Obscenity Bill 2025 to Curb Vulgarity

According to the draft, prohibited content includes sexual conversations, extramarital relations, semi-nude dressing, drug use, and content against public morality. It also restricts mocking of religious values, hijab, purdah, or the family system. Anything that ridicules religion, religious figures, cultural values, or the ideology of Pakistan will be punishable under the law.

To implement the bill, new structures will be set up. These include an authority, a board, and a tribunal. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) will investigate violations, while prosecutions will be carried out under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The proposed board will have eight members. These will include two religious scholars, two psychologists, a woman from civil society, a media law expert, a media professional, and a federal government representative who will chair the board. The board will monitor digital content, recommend fines, and take suo motu action against violations.

The tribunal will have three members. One will be eligible to serve as a high court judge, while the others will be a media professional and an IT expert. This tribunal will decide cases related to digital media under the new law.

The penalties in the bill are strict. A first-time violation may result in one year of imprisonment and a fine of Rs500,000. A second offence could lead to three years in prison and a fine of Rs5 million. If the content involves religion, women, children, or the family system, the punishment could be up to five years of imprisonment and a Rs10 million fine.

Digital platforms and service providers will also face heavy penalties. They must report all uploaded content within 15 days and remove prohibited content within 24 hours of notice. They must also keep a record of content for three years. A platform that fails to comply will face a Rs50 million fine for the first violation and Rs100 million for the second. Repeated violations may even lead to license cancellation and a complete service ban.

The bill also declares all offences under this act as non-bailable and non-compoundable. This means that offenders will not be able to seek bail easily.

The PECA law of 2016 was the first major attempt to regulate cybercrime in Pakistan. However, it has faced criticism for being misused against journalists and limiting freedom of expression. Senior journalist Mazhar Abbas has warned the government to learn from past mistakes. He said that the earlier law was also used against the very party that had introduced it in haste.

The new bill will now go through the relevant standing committee of the National Assembly before final approval. It remains to be seen how lawmakers will balance morality, security, and freedom of expression in the digital space.