Pakistan Plans Policy to Provide Mobile Phones on Installments Soon, Shaza Fatima

Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja has said that the government is moving forward with plans to introduce a leasing policy to provide mobile phones on installments in Pakistan, following directives from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The initiative aims to make smartphones more accessible to citizens by allowing them to acquire devices through affordable installment plans.

According to the minister, the policy is currently being prepared and will be finalized soon. She explained that the program will promote digital inclusion and expand smartphone penetration across the country. By enabling consumers to obtain modern smartphones on installments, the government hopes to support broader participation in Pakistan’s growing digital economy.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja noted that Pakistan currently has one of the lowest average revenues per mobile user in the region. She emphasized that improving digital access and encouraging greater smartphone usage could help strengthen the telecom sector and increase economic activity related to mobile services.

The proposed leasing policy will benefit both consumers and telecom operators. Easier access to smartphones may encourage more people to use mobile internet services, digital platforms, and online applications, contributing to the government’s wider vision of a digitally connected Pakistan.

