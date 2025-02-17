Pakistan to Launch 5G Soon, Eyes $15 Billion IT Exports: IT Minister

Pakistan is preparing for a major leap in digital connectivity with plans to launch 5G soon. During a recent event, Minister of State for IT, Shazia Fatima, highlighted some key developments related to the internet and IT landscape. She revealed that the government is addressing internet challenges and will offer a new spectrum in May or June.

She stated that over half of Pakistan currently operates on 274 MHz spectrum. To boost connectivity, Pakistan has been linked to the world’s largest internet cable since last month. The government has set future measures that aim to enhance digital infrastructure, making Pakistan an ideal hub for internet access.

5G and IT Export Growth

The government is also working on linking Pakistan with Central Asia. Shaza Fatima confirmed that the Wakhan Border will serve as a key route for improved connectivity. Stronger internet infrastructure will contribute to achieving the Prime Minister’s target of $25 billion in IT revenue. She further revealed that Pakistan’s IT exports, currently at $3.2 billion, are set to rise to $15 billion. Investments in the sector will drive this growth, positioning Pakistan as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

The government is assessing the costs and investment required for the 5G rollout. Shaza Fatima emphasized that 5G adoption will significantly boost GDP. Pakistan is studying global strategies for 5G deployment to ensure a smooth transition. She also mentioned that the world’s largest optical cable has arrived in Pakistan and will soon be operational. This step will further strengthen the country’s digital backbone.

Economic Stability & Future Outlook

Reflecting on Pakistan’s economic progress, Shaza Fatima stated that two years ago, the country was on the brink of default. However, stability has returned, with stronger markets, declining inflation, and increasing GDP.

Pakistan’s digital transformation is gaining momentum, but challenges remain. Therefore, the efficient execution of 5G and infrastructure projects will determine the country’s competitiveness in the global tech landscape. The progress is evident, strategic planning is crucial to sustain long-term digital growth.

