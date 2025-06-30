Pakistan to Launch AI Education at Primary Level, Announces IT Minister Shaza Fatima

Pakistan will introduce AI education at the primary level in schools, aiming to equip its youngest citizens with the digital skills needed for the future. The announcement was made by Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja in a press briefing on Monday.

Artificial Intelligence is being introduced at the primary level. Our children will now move forward with AI literacy from an early age.

The decision reflects a significant move to embed emerging technologies into the national education framework. Pakistan joins a select group of countries making bold efforts to prepare students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving digital world.

Major Curriculum Overhaul Underway

Minister Fatima confirmed that the federal government is reviewing and modernizing the national curriculum to align it with 21st-century skills. This includes integrating AI and IT education as foundational subjects across all schooling tiers.

A dedicated committee, formed under the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is working to ensure that IT education becomes an essential part of our students’ learning journey.

The revised curriculum will introduce age-appropriate AI modules, digital problem-solving activities, and hands-on exposure to basic coding and automation tools at the primary level.

Accountability for Failing IT Universities

In a sharp critique of some higher education institutions, Shaza Fatima raised concerns about the employability of IT graduates. She called for strict performance evaluation of universities that continue to produce graduates lacking practical skills.

Universities whose IT graduates are not getting jobs must face accountability. There has to be a system of reward and punishment.

She urged the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to withhold funding from institutions that consistently underperform, saying, “We cannot continue funding universities that do not serve the nation’s digital future.”

Why AI Education at Primary level Matters

Pakistan has immense untapped talent. Introducing AI early can democratize access to technology, nurture innovation, and ensure we’re not left behind globally. Countries like China, the UAE, and South Korea have already begun similar programs. The early introduction of AI concepts is aimed at bridging the digital divide, boosting STEM education, and building a future-ready workforce.

The government believes that AI education from the primary level can empower students with critical thinking, logical reasoning, and data literacy, skills increasingly vital in both tech and non-tech careers.

While the announcement has been met with praise, educationists and tech professionals have also expressed concerns about the digital readiness of schools, especially in rural and underserved areas. Key challenges like lack of trained teachers in AI and IT, limited internet and computer access in government schools and inter-provincial alignment issues can cause serious delay in achieving the desired goals.

