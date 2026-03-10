Pakistan to Launch Amazon-Style Portal for SMEs: Haroon Akhtar Khan

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, to review initiatives aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector through digital transformation. During the meeting, he announced that Pakistan will launch an Amazon-style portal for SMEs very soon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries and Production Saif Anjum, the CEO of SMEDA Ms Nadia J Seth, and members of the SMEDA Board.

During the meeting, Haroon Akhtar Khan emphasized that digitalization can significantly enhance the digital presence of SMEs and expand their access to markets. He stated that digital platforms provide SMEs with an opportunity to export their products to international markets and connect with global buyers.

He further informed that the government is developing a dedicated digital platform where SMEs will be able to showcase their products to the world. The initiative is aimed at promoting Pakistani enterprises and enabling them to benefit from the rapidly growing global e-commerce ecosystem.

Haroon Akhtar Khan said that under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a comprehensive platform will be developed for MSMEs, the Gems and Jewellery sector, and the Automobile sector to enhance their global outreach and competitiveness.

He added that the new platform will be developed on the standards of leading global models such as Alibaba, AliExpress, and Amazon, ensuring international-level functionality and accessibility.

The platform will feature value-added and high-quality products manufactured in Pakistan, providing a centralized portal for global buyers to explore Pakistani products.

On the directions of Haroon Akhtar Khan, a working group has been established to operationalize and implement this vision and to develop a practical roadmap for the platform’s launch.