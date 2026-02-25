Pakistan to Launch Digital Hajj Management System by 2027

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan to introduce a fully digitalised Hajj management system. The agreement was formalised in Islamabad on February 24 and represents a significant step towards modernising the country’s Hajj operations.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, and Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, attended the signing ceremony. Senior officials from both ministries were also present, including Religious Affairs Secretary Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan and IT Secretary Zarrar Hasham Khan. Hajj Joint Secretary Muhammad Bakhsh Sangi and National IT Board Director General Dr Khalid Rafiq formally signed the document.

Pakistan to Launch Digital Hajj Management System Soon

The primary aim of this initiative is to ensure transparency, efficiency, and better coordination in Hajj operations. According to officials, the new system will create an end-to-end digital model that will manage the entire Hajj process, from the submission of applications to the safe return of pilgrims to Pakistan. The government plans to fully implement this digital framework for Hajj 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said that the government is carrying out the project under the prime minister’s special directives. He emphasised that the goal is to make the Hajj process transparent, integrated, and convenient for all applicants. In the past, the Hajj application and selection procedures often involved extensive paperwork and manual verification, which could lead to delays and errors. By shifting to a digital system, the government hopes to reduce such problems and make the process smoother.

The minister also highlighted that digitisation would help eliminate unnecessary delays and minimise human error. With automated systems handling applications, scrutiny, and data management, there will be greater clarity and accountability at each stage. This approach will build public trust and ensure that authorities carry out all procedures fairly.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja explained that the new digital system would cover every step of the Hajj journey. There will be a simple and user-friendly online portal to allow applicants to submit forms, upload required documents, and track their application status. This unified digital platform will serve as a central hub for communication and coordination among different departments involved in Hajj arrangements.

Under the MoU, the government will also upgrade the existing Pak Haj mobile application. The improved app will provide timely updates, travel information, and guidance to pilgrims. It will help them stay informed about schedules, accommodation details, and other important instructions. This feature is particularly important for elderly pilgrims who may require additional support and clear communication.

Officials noted that the digital transformation will also help Pakistan comply with international standards set by Saudi authorities. By ensuring strict adherence to deadlines and maintaining accurate records, the system will improve coordination with Saudi institutions responsible for Hajj arrangements.

Overall, the agreement marks a forward-looking reform in Hajj management. By embracing modern technology, the government aims to make the annual pilgrimage more organised, transparent, and convenient for thousands of Pakistanis who undertake this important religious journey each year.