Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has approved a comprehensive plan to equip young people with the skills and training needed to meet the demands of local and international industries. This initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to enhance youth employment opportunities by aligning digital youth hub with market requirements.

One of the key components of this plan is the Digital Youth Hub, which is now in its final stages of development and is set to be launched this month. The hub aims to serve as a centralized platform where young individuals can access resources, training programs, and employment opportunities tailored to the evolving job market.

Pakistan to Launch Digital Youth Hub to Boost Employment Opportunities

During a review meeting on the National Youth Employment Plan in Islamabad on Thursday, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of regular monitoring and evaluation of the initiative. He announced that he would personally chair a monthly review meeting to ensure effective implementation and progress tracking.

The meeting included a briefing on the government’s action plan to provide vocational training and employment opportunities over the next four years. Under this plan, between 2.4 million and 6 million young individuals will receive training in various skill areas to enhance their employability. The government aims to strengthen the connection between training institutions and industries to ensure that trainees acquire skills relevant to real-world job demands.

To achieve this goal, the Prime Minister directed authorities to closely coordinate with local industries and identify areas that require skilled manpower. Additionally, he instructed officials to assess global manpower needs, ensuring that Pakistan’s youth can also access employment opportunities abroad. A comprehensive database will be developed to track and analyze skill requirements in different industries, enabling more targeted and effective training programs.

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan’s youth are its most valuable asset. The government is also empowering them by providing access to high-quality vocational training and education. He reiterated that developing a skilled workforce not only benefits young individuals but also contributes to the nation’s economic growth.

Furthermore, he stressed that the government is increasing the export of skilled labour, enabling Pakistani youth to compete in international job markets. The initiative aims to enhance the quality of vocational training to meet global standards, making Pakistan a key supplier of trained manpower worldwide.

During the meeting, officials informed the Prime Minister that they are actively assessing workforce demand across various sectors, both locally and internationally. The establishment of the Digital Youth Hub is a significant step toward streamlining youth employment services and making training resources more accessible.

The Prime Minister commended the efforts of all relevant ministries and institutions involved in this initiative, urging them to accelerate their work to ensure timely implementation. With these efforts, the government hopes to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth, ultimately contributing to Pakistan’s economic development and global competitiveness.

This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to addressing unemployment by equipping young individuals with relevant skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and expanding access to both local and international job markets.